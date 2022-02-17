Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($123.86) to €113.00 ($128.41) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $36.07 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

