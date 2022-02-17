Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALRM opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

