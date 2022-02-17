Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $43.20 on Thursday, reaching $202.80. 111,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Albemarle by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 489,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Albemarle by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Albemarle by 7,595.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

