Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 5,900 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQX. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.