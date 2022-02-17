Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Weibo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

WB stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.