Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.20 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

