Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

EFX stock opened at $221.73 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

