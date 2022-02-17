Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 8,400 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.09 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

