Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $203,000 Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Retail Value by 305,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Retail Value by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Value Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently -834.85%.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

