Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.