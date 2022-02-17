Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $163.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

