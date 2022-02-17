Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 1,001.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 297,020 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
