Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 1,001.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 297,020 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.