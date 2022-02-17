Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,184,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.