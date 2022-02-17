Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 1,174,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,118. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

