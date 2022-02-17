Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $97.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

