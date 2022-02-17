Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

