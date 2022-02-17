Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
