Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is Tekne Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tekne Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041,209 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,588,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 670,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,869. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

