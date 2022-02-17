Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 334,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,463. The company has a market capitalization of $314.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.