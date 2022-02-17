Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $544.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

