Amar K. Goel Sells 24,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $716,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PUBM opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.06. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $76.96.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.