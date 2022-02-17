Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.12 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.
In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.