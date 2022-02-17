Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.12 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 123.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

