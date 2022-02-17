AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 11,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,684. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

