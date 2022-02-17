American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 12,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,555. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

