American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 421300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20. The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04.

Get American CuMo Mining alerts:

American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.