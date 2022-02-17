America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $6.87 on Thursday, hitting $107.58. 233,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,329. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $700.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

