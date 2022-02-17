Amerigo Resources (ARG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ARG stock opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.52. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$468,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,676,600 shares in the company, valued at C$24,141,964. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,986.56. Insiders have sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822 over the last ninety days.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

