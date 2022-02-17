Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

AMP stock opened at $312.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $212.79 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

