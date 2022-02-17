Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

NYSE AMP opened at $312.11 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.79 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

