Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,650. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,343,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

