Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $24.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,028,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,622,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,509 shares of company stock worth $8,524,082. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000.

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

