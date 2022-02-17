Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.78. The company had a trading volume of 107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.64.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

