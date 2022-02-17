Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.64.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.91. 8,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,059. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

