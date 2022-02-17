Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Billion

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post $14.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.47 billion and the highest is $14.83 billion. Accenture posted sales of $12.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $59.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $10.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.91. 2,147,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,232. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

