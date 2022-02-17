Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.37. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

DIN traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.43. 187,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,742. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.