Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of DXC traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

