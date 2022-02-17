Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.08. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.