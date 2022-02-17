Analysts Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Post $1.27 EPS

Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 735%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. 70,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,156. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

