Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $2.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.46. The company had a trading volume of 769,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,442. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

