Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $5.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post earnings of $5.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.94. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $27.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $31.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $314.21. 432,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,385. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.69. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $267.42 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

