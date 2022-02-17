Analysts Expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Astronics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astronics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astronics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Astronics has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,019 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,951,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

