Analysts Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBAY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.23 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

