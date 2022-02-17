Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,431. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

