Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 524,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.