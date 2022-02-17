Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report sales of $84.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.40 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,107%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $142.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $143.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $458.00 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 80,046 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 170,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,829. The stock has a market cap of $946.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.49. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

