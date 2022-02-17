Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) recently:

2/17/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €26.00 ($29.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/7/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/4/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($54.55) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.40 ($55.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €52.50 ($59.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/3/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €49.00 ($55.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/18/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($54.55) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/17/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €52.50 ($59.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.20 ($54.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €41.00 ($46.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

