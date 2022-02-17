Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT at $71.44

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCYC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of -0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

