Analysts Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) PT at GBX 1,361.67

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.67 ($18.43).

A number of research firms recently commented on GFTU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.38) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.19) to GBX 1,325 ($17.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.92) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GFTU traded down GBX 16 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,057 ($14.30). The company had a trading volume of 321,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,174.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,255.62. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 957 ($12.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,425 ($19.28).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.