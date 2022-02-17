Analysts Set Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target at $29.61

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

