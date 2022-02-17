Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $85.28

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,590,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

