Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):
- 2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,350.00 to $960.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,400.00 to $900.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00.
- 2/15/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,570.00 to $978.00.
- 2/10/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,400.00 to $900.00.
- 1/27/2022 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.
- 1/27/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00.
- 1/20/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $876.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Supply chain delays, as well as increased costs for materials, labor, shipping or advertising, are expected to remain as overhangs on growth prospects. Higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. The company reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 results. While revenues increased on a year-over-year basis driven by robust performances from Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions, earnings declined due to higher operating expenses. It also provided a tepid fourth-quarter outlook. However, Shopify expects the fourth quarter to contribute the largest share of full-year revenues while Gross Merchandise Volume is expected to continue to grow faster than the e-commerce market.”
- 1/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.
- 1/13/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00.
- 1/12/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/12/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/10/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.
- 1/6/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 12/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $746.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,362.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.