Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,350.00 to $960.00.

2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,400.00 to $900.00.

2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00.

2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00.

2/15/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,570.00 to $978.00.

2/10/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,400.00 to $900.00.

1/27/2022 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

1/27/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00.

1/20/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $876.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Supply chain delays, as well as increased costs for materials, labor, shipping or advertising, are expected to remain as overhangs on growth prospects. Higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. The company reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 results. While revenues increased on a year-over-year basis driven by robust performances from Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions, earnings declined due to higher operating expenses. It also provided a tepid fourth-quarter outlook. However, Shopify expects the fourth quarter to contribute the largest share of full-year revenues while Gross Merchandise Volume is expected to continue to grow faster than the e-commerce market.”

1/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.

1/13/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00.

1/12/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/12/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00.

1/11/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.

1/6/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $746.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,362.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

